Gujarat: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Anand

No injuries have been reported so far.

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat, Anand district of Gujarat on Sunday (June 28) morning.

15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the raging inferno under control.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Khambhat, Anand district.

The local administration has evacuated the adjoining areas due to the blaze.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.