Fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued in Jaya Bachchan, Juhi Chawla's names, probe ordered

Fake Covid vaccine certificate probe | Photo: IANS

Junagadh District Collector has issued an order to investigate the matter of fake covid vaccine certification in the name of actors and cricketers to meet targets. After Rachit Raj, the District Collector's order, a committee has been set up with five members by the Deputy Development Officer. The committee will submit its report within a fortnight and recommend action.

Rachit Raj told the media that he learned that paramedics "vaccinated some celebrities" to meet the set vaccination targets. Now, the committee will conduct an enquiry in this regard and those responsible will have to face action.

#Junagadh(#Saurashtra): Junagadh Dist Collector ordered an inquiry into issuance of fake Covid vaccine certificates in names of actors&crickters to meet targets.



A five-member committee headed by Dy Development Officer will submit its report within a fortnight& recommend action. pic.twitter.com/HCF2sKl4Jz — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2023

Four such fake certifications are circulating on social media that are issued in the name of Jaya Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Mahima Chaudhury, and Mohammad Kaif. The age of these celebrities has changed.

Read: Watch: Chaos in Amritsar as 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police

The District Collector has excluded Junagadh District Chief Medical Officer from the committee, as a scam is committed by the team reporting to him.