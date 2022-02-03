Gujarat extends night curfew till February 11, issues new Covid-19 curbs for wedding functions

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the state, the government of Gujarat has decided to issue a fresh set of Covid-19 guidelines, including the extension of the existing night curfew in the state till February 11, 2022.

The night curfew in Gujarat will continue to remain in place every night from 10 pm to 6 am till February 11. Apart from the extension of the night curfew, the Covid-19 norms in the state for wedding functions have also been revised, with respect to the capacity.

In the revised Covid-19 norms, the Gujarat government said that wedding ceremonies that are being held in closed venues could take place with 150 persons and those taking place in open venues can be held with 300 persons.

The Gujarat CMO said in the official order, “The wedding ceremonies in closed venues in the state can be held with a limit of 150 persons and the wedding ceremonies in open spaces can be held with a maximum of 300 people. Night curfew has been extended till February 11 from 10 PM to 6 AM.”

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry had said that Gujarat, among several other states and union territories across the country, has recorded a significant decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate and daily cases, creating hope that the third wave is finally subsiding.

Though the Covid-19 cases in Gujarat are declining, several curbs in the state are set to remain in place for the coming weeks to further control the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the schools in the state are to remain closed for junior classes till further notice.

Gujarat reported 8,934 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state health bulletin, recording a slight increase in cases from the previous day. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Gujarat remains 11,77,931, as of Wednesday.