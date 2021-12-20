Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till December 31 amid Omicron scare

With the emerging Omicron threat and expected crowds during the upcoming festive season, the government of Gujarat extended the night curfew till end of the year in eight major cities on Monday (December 20).

As per the Gujarat government’s latest order Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh will remain in night curfew during Christmas and New Year. The curfew timings 1 am to 5 am in the morning will remain in place till December 31.

In the cities where night curfew remains, further restaurants will be allowed to operate till midnight, albeit with 75% capacity. Cinemas and multiplexes are permitted to run at 100% capacity till midnight.

The move from the state government comes amid rising Omicron concerns after 4 new cases were detected in the state on Monday. Gujarat’s total Omicron tally stands at 11.

The new cases in Gujarat are a teenage boy returning from the UK, a Surat-based woman who recently arrived back after visiting Dubai, a Tanzanian national and a 45-year-old NRI.

India’s current Omicron count stands about 150 with 54 cases in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, 11 in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala, and 1 in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal each.