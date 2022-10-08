Search icon
Gujarat Elections: Posters claiming Arvind Kejriwal doesn't believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Ram, Krishna surface

In Rajkot, the posters targeting Kejriwal were torn away by AAP workers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Several posters calling AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" have surfaced all across Gujarat, a day after AAP's Delhi MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam courted controversy by attending a "religious conversion" event. The posters feature Kejriwal -- who is in Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections -- wearing a skull cap, a symbol of Islam. 

While some posters quote Kejriwal allegedly saying "I consider Hindu religion madness", others demand the "anti-Hindu" AAP leader go back. The posters have come up in prominent cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

In Rajkot, the posters targeting Kejriwal were torn away by AAP workers. In Dahod, the posters asked the leader to go back to the national capital. 

Some posters with Kejriwal's photograph say 'I will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Ram and Krishna'. Other posters said, "I will not do 'shraddha pind daan' or any other Hindu ritual". 

All these posters, however, have a common line -- "These are the words and culture of AAP."

AAP is attempting to position itself as the main opposition party in Gujarat and ruling BJP's alternative. On many occasions, AAP tried to discredit the Congress as competition in the state, maintaining that the upcoming election is an AAP vs BJP contest.

At an event on Dussehra, thousands of people allegedly took vows to convert to Buddhism and denounce Hindu gods such as Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

Gautam can allegedly be seen on the stage of the event.

The BJP attacked AAP on Friday over the controversy saying it would teach a lesson to the party in Gujarat.

In a clarification later, Gautam said it was BJP propaganda. He said he never spoke against any religion and his speech centered around development issues. 

With inputs from PTI

