Gujarat Elections | '...because they share a good repo with BJP': Rahul Gandhi alleges inaction in Morbi bridge collapse

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Surat.

Hitting the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the state government over the alleged inaction against those responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse, which left over 130 people dead, and said that they were connected to the BJP.

"150 people died in the Morbi accident. This is not a political issue. Question arises that no action was taken against those responsible for this, no FIR was lodged. Only because they share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them? They nabbed two watchmen and arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible," said Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Rajkot.

Rahul also said it was said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him was not passing through the state, which goes to polls in two phases on December 1 an 5.

The Congress MP took a break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently passing through Maharashtra, and travelled to Gujarat, where his party is seeking wrest power from the BJP.

Addressing his first poll rally in Mahuva earlier today, Rahul said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused the BJP of drawing up plans to displace adivasis by handing over forests to industrialists.

"They want you to live in the jungles, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking away the jungles from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5 to 10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of 2 to 3 industrialists, and you will have no place to live, get no education, health and job," Gandhi said.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and ballots will be counted on December 8. The Congress is eyeing to end the BJP's nearly three-decade rule in Narendra Modi's home state.

However, this time, the state is not witnessing a traditional BJP-Congress bipolar contest but a three-cornered contest, following the entry of Aam Aadmi Party.