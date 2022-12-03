Gujarat Elections 2022 | 'Urban apathy continues...': Election Commission on lower voter turnout in first phase

Representational Image

After a relatively low voter turnout in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections held on December 1, the Election Commission urged voters to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase on December 5 and compensate for the earlier phase.

“Urban apathy continues unabated from Shimla to Surat. ECI appeals to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers during second phase to compensate for low voting in 1st phase,” the ECI said in a statement.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on December 1 with average turnout of 63.31 per cent. This was nearly 3.5 per cent less than the voter turnout in the first phase polling of 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls and 9 per cent less than the 2012 elections.

Dediapada in Narmada district recorded the highest 82.71 per cent voting, followed by Kaprada in Valsad district which had a turnout of 79.57 per cent.

Gandhidham seat in Kutch district recorded the lowest turnout of 47.86 per cent. Fourteen constituencies recorded more than 70 per cent voting.

District-wise, tribal-dominated Narmada district recorded the highest average turnout of 78.24 per cent, followed by Tapi with 76.91 per cent.

Navsari district recorded average 71.06 per cent voting, the EC said. Botad district recorded the lowest average voter turnout of 57.58 per cent. Amreli followed closely with 57.59 per cent turnout. Surat district recorded 62.27 per cent voting and Rajkot 60.45 per cent.