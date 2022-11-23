Search icon
Gujarat Elections 2022 | 'So jaa beta warna...': Raghav Chadha says corrupt people are afraid of 'Gabbar' Kejriwal

The traditionally bipolar battle in Gujarat has turned into a three-cornered contest this time with the AAP contesting all 182 seats for first time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

AAP MP Raghav Chadha - File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday used an iconic dialogue of Gabbar Singh from the 1975 mega-hit Bollywood film Sholay to compare the terror of the antagonist in the Ramesh Sippy-directed with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s fear in the minds of corrupt people. 

Addressing an election rally in Kankrej in poll-bound Gujarat, the AAP leader, as quoted by NDTV, said: “There’s a dialogue in the movie Sholay - ‘So ja beta warna Gabbar aa jayega’. Today, when any corrupt man cries within miles of Gujarat, his mother tells him, ‘So ja beta warna Kejriwal aa jayega (You better sleep else Kejriwal will come for you) and put you in jail.”

Kejriwal was “born only to end corruption and curb rising prices. It is clearly visible from the unprecedented support of the people that change is about to come in Gujarat,” he added. 

The traditionally bipolar battle in Gujarat has turned into a three-cornered contest this time with the AAP contesting all 182 seats for the first time. Buoyed by its Punjab victory, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has postioned itself as the main contender to the BJP and eyes putting an end to its nearly three-decade rule in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. 

 

