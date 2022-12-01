Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: First phase polling today, 788 candidates in fray; check voting timings, key candidates here

A battle of the ballots will take place in the first round of voting on Thursday after high-voltage political campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP, which has ruled the state for 27 years, evokes faith in maintaining its hold on power, while the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are attempting to seize on "anti-incumbency" and problems like inflation and unemployment to gain power.

In the first round of voting, 788 candidates are contending for 89 seats across 19 districts in the South Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions.

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: Polling timing

On Thursday, voting will start at 8 am and end at 5 pm.

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: Key candidates

Khambalia (Devbhumi Dwarka district) - Isudan Gadhvi for AAP, Mulu Ayar Bera for BJP, Vikram Madam for Congress

Rajkot West (Rajkot) - Mayor Darshita Shah for BJP, Dinesh Joshi for AA, Mansukhbhai for Congress

Jamnagar district - Rivaba Jadeja for BJP, Bipendrasinh Jadeja for Congress, Karsan Karmur for AAP

Morbi district - Kantilal Amrutiya Morbi for BJP, Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel for Congress, Pankaj Ransariya for AAP

Devbhoomi Dwarka - Pabubha Manek for BJP, Malubhai Kando for Congress, Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai for AAP

Talala (Gir Somnath district) - Bhagwan Barad for BJP, Devendra Solanki for AAP, Mansinh Dodiya for Congress

Katargam (Surat district) - Gopal Italia for AAP, Kaplesh Variya for Congress, Vinodbhai Amrishbhai Mordiya for BJP

Porbandar (Porbandar district) - Babu Bokhiria for BJP, Arjun Modhwadia for Congress, Jeevan Jungi for AAP

Kutiyana (Porbandar) - Kandhalbhai Jadeja for Samajwadi Party, Dheliben Odedra for BJP, Bhimabhai Makvana for AAP, Nathabhai Oded for Congress

Some other candidates include:

Parshottam Solanki for BJP - Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar district)

Kunwarji Bavaliya for - Jasdan (Rajkot district)

Paresh Dhanani for Congress - Amreli (Amreli district)

Virji Thummar for Congress - Lathi (Amreli district)

Alpesh Kathiriya for AAP - Varachha Road (Surat district)

