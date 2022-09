AAP MP Raghav Chadha - File Photo

Eyeing a Punjab-like victory in Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday made party MP Raghav Chaddha as the party’s co-incharge of the poll-bound state.

Chadha was co-architect of the party’s massive victory in Punjab, where it bagged 97 out of 117 seats, decimating the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP. He played a pivotal role in Delhi as well where the party retained the power with a majority in 2020.