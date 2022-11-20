‘Legs are made for walking’: Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, compares him to Saddam Hussein

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo)

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Mahatma Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the image of the Congress leader should resemble Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, not former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was addressing a rally in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections, said that he was unimpressed by the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by Rahul Gandhi, saying that “legs are meant for walking.”

The Assam CM said that he had no opinion about the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a pair of legs is cut out for walking, and Rahul Gandhi is doing just that. He further talked about how Gandhi should appear in front of the masses in India.

In a fresh jibe at the former Congress president, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Rahul Ji, your face should be such that people can see Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel, but not that in which Saddam Hussain can be seen."

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has expressed great confidence in winning the upcoming Gujarat elections in 2022. Gujarat has been a stronghold for BJP for several years, with the party winning the state elections over the last seven terms.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said during the rally, “The people of Gujarat have done a great favor to the people of India by sending Modi Ji to the national level. BJP's victory in the 2022 Gujarat elections means Modiji will again become prime minister in 2024."

Further slamming the Congress party for lack of poll campaigns in Gujarat, Sarma said, “The elections are in Gujarat but he (Rahul Gandhi) is wandering around in the South. When the elections were in Himachal Pradesh, he was in Kerala... he doesn't want to come out of the dressing room as he does not want to play.”

Earlier, the Assam CM also raked up the issue of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Gujarat, saying that if PM Modi doesn’t win in 2024, then all the cities in India will give birth to an Aaftab, who is the prime accused in the gruesome killing.

