Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's 'choose your chief minister' campaign

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a crowdsourcing campaign to select the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections 2022.

"We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We're issuing a number and an email ID," Kejriwal said in Surat while addressing a press conference.

He added that people can send their opinions on the CM candidate until 5 pm on November 3. AAP will announce the result on November 4, Kejriwal said.

अब Gujarat चुनेगा अपना अगला AAP का CM



Gujarat के लोग बताएं कि उनका अगला CM कौन हो



6357 000 360

पर SMSWhatsAppVoice Message से



aapnocm@gmail.com

पर E-mail करके



3 Nov शाम 5 बजे तक सुझाव लिए जाएँगे

4 Nov को हम नतीजे Announce करेंगे



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #EkMokoKejriwalNe pic.twitter.com/ZsbLUNJdpd October 29, 2022

People in Gujarat can send their opinion through SMS/WhatsApp/voice messages on 6357 000 360 or they can email on aapnocm@gmail.com. Elections to Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year. However, the polling dates are yet to be announced.

