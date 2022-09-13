Search icon
Gujarat elections 2022: Amit Shah claims BJP to win by a two-third majority

Quoting a recent NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects, may it be education, health, or other sectors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Gujarat elections 2022: Amit Shah claims BJP to win by a two-third majority
Amit Shah (File)

BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday predicted his party will retain power in Gujarat with a two-thirds majority. In a veiled attack against AAP,  he said people of the state will not get carried away by the false promises of some parties and vote on the basis of development to the BJP. 


Virtually addressing a gathering on the occasion of the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office, Shah recalled that when Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister, the people were a little apprehensive but he proved everyone wrong and successfully completed one year.


Quoting a recent NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects, may it be education, health, or other sectors. He said that he continued the development work started by Narendra Modi as chief minister of the state.


During the BJP rule, the state has seen progress because law and order is in place, during the Congress rule, riots and curfew were common, blasts were common and so Gujarat never saw development and progress.


Earlier in the day, Vedanta group had signed an MOU with the state government to invest Rs 1,54 lakh crore in the Foxconn Semiconductor plant in Gujarat.


With inputs from IANS

