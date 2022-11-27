Gujarat elections 2022: 2 CRPF jawans killed, 2 more injured after colleague opens fire during polling duty

Representational image

Just a few days ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, a tragic incident has claimed the lives of two paramilitary personnel, and has left two more injured. 2 CRPF jawans were killed after their colleague opened fire at them during polling duty.

The jawans who are related to the incident are from the Manipur regiment of CRPF, said A M Sharma, Porbandar collector, and district election officer. The incident took place in a village near Porbandar district, where the CRPF personnel were posted for Gujarat election duty.

The reason for the CRPF jawan opening fire on his colleagues is still not known, and further investigations into the matter are currently underway. The jawans were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.

Earlier, Porbandar collector had said the jawans belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sent here by the Election Commission ahead of the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," the collector had said.

In a release, the police said the accused is the Rifleman Constable, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Manipur SAP. He opened fire on other police staff with his AK-47 rifle in which two jawans were killed, it said, as per PTI reports.

As per the preliminary information, one of the injured constables belongs to the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion and the other to the 4th IRB, as per the release.

The Gujarat assembly elections 2022 are set to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results for the same will be declared on December 8, as per the Election Commission of India.

(With PTI inputs)

