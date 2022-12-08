Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Brand Modi' shines bright to give BJP a record seventh term, AAP starts making inroads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Falling in line with the exit polls, the trends for the Gujarat Assembly elections are showing a big victory for the BJP as the ruling party looks on course to retain power for a seventh consecutive term to equal Left Front’s feat in Bengal. As per the latest trends, the ruling party is leading in over 135 seats, way past the majority mark of 92.

However, most of the votes counted so far were postal ballots which means the trends could significantly alter as counting of votes cast through EVMs progresses through the day.