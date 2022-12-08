Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Brand Modi' shines bright to give BJP a record seventh term, AAP starts making inroads

Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: As per latest trends, the ruling party is leading in over 135 seats, way past the majority mark of 92.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Brand Modi' shines bright to give BJP a record seventh term, AAP starts making inroads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Falling in line with the exit polls, the trends for the Gujarat Assembly elections are showing a big victory for the BJP as the ruling party looks on course to retain power for a seventh consecutive term to equal Left Front’s feat in Bengal. As per the latest trends, the ruling party is leading in over 135 seats, way past the majority mark of 92. 

However, most of the votes counted so far were postal ballots which means the trends could significantly alter as counting of votes cast through EVMs progresses through the day. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.