DNA Special: Decoding BJP's historic win in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Photo: PTI

In the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win with a record number of seats. In the House of 182 seats, BJP managed to win 156 seats. Although the victory of the BJP in Gujarat was well predicted, but the script of this victory was written long before. Many leaders including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray stated that the charisma of Narendra Modi is a big reason behind BJP's historic win.

Here is a glimpse of BJP and Modi's journey in Gujarat politics:

BJP leader Keshubhai Patel became the Chief Minister in Gujarat for the first time on March 14, 1995, and forms the first BJP government in Gujarat. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a normal party worker back then. Unable to complete the term, BJP loses its power over the state.

On March 4, 1998, Keshubhai Patel regains his position as the Gujarat CM. In just three years, Modi was able to get a good grip on the local organisation and was transferred from Gujarat to Delhi.

On October 7, 2001, the same year as the deadly Bhuj earthquake, Modi takes oath as the Chief Minister of the state. On the one hand, Modi start working towards building Bhuj and on the other, 59 people were burnt alive in the Sabarmati Express at Godhara station triggering a state-wide riot situation.

After being accused of inciting the riots, Modi decides to step down from the post of Gujarat CM dissolving the assembly. As a result, elections are held and BJP wins with 127 seats in a house of 182 seats.

Modi comes to power for a second time on December 22, 2002. Making Gujarat a permanent halt for BJP.

During the 2007 assembly election, BJP suffers a loss of seats and manages to win 117 seats. In spite of constant accusations from the opposition, for inciting the Gujarat riots, Modi manages to keep the support of Gujarat and in 2012 in a record voting comes out victorious to become the CM for the fourth time.

BJP has not only broken Congress's 37-year-old record of winning 149 seats. Rather, Congress has been forced to face a historic defeat in Gujarat. Congress has never had such few seats in the last six decades after the formation of Gujarat.