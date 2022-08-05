Search icon
Gujarat: Dalit contractor claims OBC students not having midday meal due to caste bias

The District Collector of Morbi sent an official to the school after reports of students refusing meals in a primary school in a village emerged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:54 AM IST

Midday meal (File)

A midday meal contractor in Gujarat has alleged that students from the OBC communities are refusing to eat meals cooked by him or his family members as they were Dalits. Acting on the disturbing accusation, the Morbi district's education department and administration on Thursday arranged a meeting between parents and teachers of the primary school in the village.

The District Collector of Morbi sent an official to the school after reports of students refusing meals in a primary school in a village emerged in local media, Indian Express reported.

A senior official, however, said the refusal of midday meals by students isn't linked to caste bias. "It is just that children are opting not to have the midday meal served in the school," the official told the daily.

A member of the probe panel said the students had been carrying their own lunchboxes as they want to eat home-cooked food instead of the midday meal.

The officer said they asked the students if they had any issues with the quality of food and they replied in the negative.

The contractor's husband said the school principal told her to cook meals for 100 students but only seven children from the Scheduled Castes turned up for lunch. He said the scenario was different when an OBC was preparing the meal.

The sarpanch of the village has denied the allegation saying the students hadn't been eating the midday meal before.

