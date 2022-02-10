Gujarat Covid-19 update: Night curfew reduced in 8 cities, lifted in others

Headlines

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Heinrich Klaasen breaks many records with magnificent 83-ball 174

IND vs BAN: India loses to Bangladesh in Asia Cup after 11 years; Shubman Gill's hard-fought century goes in vain

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Heinrich Klaasen breaks many records with magnificent 83-ball 174

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat Covid-19 update: Night curfew reduced in 8 cities, lifted in others

The decision was taken by CM Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the Covid-19 situation at the meeting of the state's core committee in Gandhinagar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday lifted night curfew in 19 towns and curtailed the time of curfew in eight major cities. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the situation at the meeting of the state's core committee in Gandhinagar, said an official release. Night curfew was in force between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 urban centres. Starting February 11 (Friday), night curfew will remain in force in only eight major cities, that too between 12 midnight and 5 am which is a relaxation of three hours.

These eight cities are -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar. The new curfew time will remain in force till February 18 when the situation will be reviewed again. While shops and commercial establishments in these eight cities can now remain open till 11 pm, hotels and restaurants can also remain open till 11 pm with 75 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of food will be allowed round-the-clock. At present, the limit on attendance at weddings in open space is 300 people in the state.

The government did not change the rule on Thursday. The limit is 150 persons if the wedding is taking place on a closed premises, such as halls. No more than 150 persons are allowed to attend any social, educational, cultural, religious or political event. The limit for attendance at funerals or cremation is 100 people. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation across the state can function with 50 per cent capacity. While gardens can remain open till 10 pm across the state, sports complexes and stadiums can organize sport events without spectators, said the release.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Manipur violence: 175 killed, 1108 injured in span of four months, say police

    SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Who face India in final if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out by rain?

    Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

    India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises the abundance of four fully fit fast bowlers ahead of World Cup

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture of giving a lift to a young cricketer on his bike wins hearts, watch

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE