Gujarat Covid-19 update: Night curfew reduced in 8 cities, lifted in others

The decision was taken by CM Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the Covid-19 situation at the meeting of the state's core committee in Gandhinagar.

Following a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday lifted night curfew in 19 towns and curtailed the time of curfew in eight major cities. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the situation at the meeting of the state's core committee in Gandhinagar, said an official release. Night curfew was in force between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 urban centres. Starting February 11 (Friday), night curfew will remain in force in only eight major cities, that too between 12 midnight and 5 am which is a relaxation of three hours.

These eight cities are -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar. The new curfew time will remain in force till February 18 when the situation will be reviewed again. While shops and commercial establishments in these eight cities can now remain open till 11 pm, hotels and restaurants can also remain open till 11 pm with 75 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of food will be allowed round-the-clock. At present, the limit on attendance at weddings in open space is 300 people in the state.

The government did not change the rule on Thursday. The limit is 150 persons if the wedding is taking place on a closed premises, such as halls. No more than 150 persons are allowed to attend any social, educational, cultural, religious or political event. The limit for attendance at funerals or cremation is 100 people. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation across the state can function with 50 per cent capacity. While gardens can remain open till 10 pm across the state, sports complexes and stadiums can organize sport events without spectators, said the release.