Gujarat Congress shifts 37 MLAs to Jaipur after four tender resignation

As four Congress MLAs in Gujarat tendered their resignations, the party on Sunday evening shifted 37 of its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur to prevent any more resignations. All of them were taken to Hotel Shiv Vilas in Jaipur.

In a big jolt to Congress, at least four party MLAs in Gujarat tendered their resignations ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, sources quoted by Zee News have claimed. The development comes within a week after 22 Congress MLAs resigned in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the Kamak Nath-led government to the brink of collapse.

The four MLAs, who have resigned from the party are — Mangal Gavit, JV Kakadiya, Somabhai Patel and Pradyuman Jadeja.

The resignation means that the Congress now has only 69 MLAs in 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The state assembly has 182 seats, out of which 103 are occupied by the BJP while the congress has 73.

Three BJP members of the BJP are retiring from the Rajya Sabha on April 9 and the party wants to keep its tally intact. To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate will require 37 votes. Both parties have enough strength to win two seats each. However, to win the third seat, BJP will require the support of five Congress MLAs. It is hoping that some Congress MLAs will vote for it.