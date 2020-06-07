Headlines

India

Gujarat Congress moves 21 MLAs to Rajasthan resort after three leaders resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The development comes in the backdrop of three MLAs quitting from their posts, thus affecting the chances of Congress winning the Rajya Sabha seat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 04:11 PM IST

As the Rajya Sabha election is just around the corner, trouble-hit Gujarat Congress has shifted at least 21 of its legislators to private resorts in Rajasthan after three of its MLAs resigned from the state assembly.

As per reports, the MLAs from constituencies in north Gujarat arrived in their personal vehicles and were taken to the Wildwinds resort on Abu Road near the Ambaji temple in Rajasthan. They will reportedly stay there for 3-4 days.

The development comes in the backdrop of three MLAs — Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary quitting from their posts, thus affecting the chances of Congress winning the Rajya Sabha seat.

The state assembly has 182 seats, out of which 103 are occupied by the BJP while the congress now has 65. To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate will require 37 votes. After the fresh resignations, it will be tough for Congress to win more than one seat.

Elections for Rajya Sabha are scheduled for June 19.

