Gujarat: Congress corporator succumbs to coronavirus

In a tragic news for Gujarat Congress, party corporator Badruddin Sheikh, who was suffering from coronavirus, succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

The information was shared by Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Twitter.

Sheikh tested positive for the virus last week and was hospitalised later. He was earlier in home quarantine and approached the authorities for a test.

"Ahmedabad Mu. We are deeply saddened by the demise of Badruddin Bhai, a corporation executive and former Leader of the Opposition as well as a staunch leader of our Congress family. May Allah bless our Badruddinbhai with paradise," the Congress spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

"I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family, I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend," he said in another tweet.

Sheikh was a corporator from Ahmedabad's Behrampura ward, which falls under the Danilimda area. Notably, the Danilimda area was put under a seven-day curfew on April 15, the same day that Sheikh tested positive.

Meanwhile, 230 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Out of these 178 are in Ahmedabad, bringing the city's total count to 2,181.