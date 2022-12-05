Gujarat polls: Congress candidate 'missing' after alleged assault surfaces, reveals what happened

Kanti Kharadi | Photo: ANI

Congress sitting MLA and Danta constituency candidate for Gujarat Assembly Elections, Kanti Kharadi went ‘missing’ after he was allegedly assaulted on Sunday evening. Congress leaders had alleged that Kharadi was assaulted by ‘BJP goons’.

The information was first shared by Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani on social media.

"BJP candidate and party goons have attacked Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi, when he was returning after visiting villages and workers, his car was intercepted and attacked, it was an attempt to kill him, the vehicle has turtled and Kantibhai is still missing," Mevani had tweeted.

The claim was reiterated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A search operation for the missing candidate was launched by Banaskatha district police. Meanwhile, the efforts of Congress to reach Kharadi did not succeed on Sunday. However, the ‘missing’ Congress leader surfaced on Monday morning and revealed what had happened the night before.

The Congress candidate claimed that he was chased by some cars and rival BJP candidate came with “weapons” along with two other people. This, Kharadi says, prompted him and associates to escape into the jungle nearby.

“Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape,” Kharadi said.

“While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi and 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km and for 2 hours we were in the jungle,” Kanti Kharadi told ANI.

READ | Gujarat Elections Phase 2: Voting timings, key candidates, constituencies and other details

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)