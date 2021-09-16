Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet sworn in - Check full list of ministers

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has begun. Over 20 ministers are being sworn in.

Last administration’s Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi will be a part of the cabinet of ministers alongside former State BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi and Rushikesh Patel.

Other ministers include Kanu Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradipsinh Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan.

CM Patel took oath on Monday. The first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers is scheduled at 4:30 pm, post the swearing-in ceremony today.