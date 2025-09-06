Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead

Panchmahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat said police and fire brigade teams had reached the site and were carrying out rescue and relief operations. According to officials, the ropeway which ferries pilgrims to the Kalika Mata Temple had been closed since this morning due to bad weather. Read more here.

Six people died after a cargo ropeway trolley carrying construction material broke down at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday, according to local police. The incident occurred when cables of the cargo ropeway reportedly snapped around 3:30 pm. Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsh Dudhaat said that police and fire brigade teams had reached the site and were carrying out rescue and relief operations. According to officials, the ropeway which ferries pilgrims to the Kalika Mata Temple had been closed since this morning due to bad weather.

What did police say about the Pavagadh Hill accident?

Ravindra Asari, Inspector General of Police, Godhra-Panchmahal range, said the exact cause of the incident was under investigation. "The deceased include three local residents, two from Kashmir, and one person from Rajasthan," he said. An official stated it was being determined whether the trolley was carrying load beyond its capacity and if there were lapses in routine inspections. The Pavagadh ropeway, built in 1986, is a mono-cable gondola system that carries ferries from the base station to the Kalika Mata Temple. The temple is part of the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Construction work at the site has been underway to upgrade facilities and amenities for pilgrims.

Where is the Pavagadh Hill temple located?

The popular Pavagadh Hill temple, situated at an elevation of around 800 meters, is accessible either by climbing some 2,000 steps or via cable cars. The frequently-visited temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and attracts around 2.5 million (25 lakh) visitors a year. The Pavagadh Hill, rising in three stages from Champaner, has a plateau at 1,471 feet.