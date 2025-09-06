Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Ladakh, video goes viral with 11.9 million views

Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema

Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...

Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?

Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'

Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead

Panchmahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat said police and fire brigade teams had reached the site and were carrying out rescue and relief operations. According to officials, the ropeway which ferries pilgrims to the Kalika Mata Temple had been closed since this morning due to bad weather. Read more here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead
The frequently-visited temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Six people died after a cargo ropeway trolley carrying construction material broke down at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday, according to local police. The incident occurred when cables of the cargo ropeway reportedly snapped around 3:30 pm. Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsh Dudhaat said that police and fire brigade teams had reached the site and were carrying out rescue and relief operations. According to officials, the ropeway which ferries pilgrims to the Kalika Mata Temple had been closed since this morning due to bad weather.

What did police say about the Pavagadh Hill accident?

Ravindra Asari, Inspector General of Police, Godhra-Panchmahal range, said the exact cause of the incident was under investigation. "The deceased include three local residents, two from Kashmir, and one person from Rajasthan," he said. An official stated it was being determined whether the trolley was carrying load beyond its capacity and if there were lapses in routine inspections. The Pavagadh ropeway, built in 1986, is a mono-cable gondola system that carries ferries from the base station to the Kalika Mata Temple. The temple is part of the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Construction work at the site has been underway to upgrade facilities and amenities for pilgrims.

Where is the Pavagadh Hill temple located?

The popular Pavagadh Hill temple, situated at an elevation of around 800 meters, is accessible either by climbing some 2,000 steps or via cable cars. The frequently-visited temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and attracts around 2.5 million (25 lakh) visitors a year. The Pavagadh Hill, rising in three stages from Champaner, has a plateau at 1,471 feet.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' his faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'Why question our dharma when love stories are repeated'
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap up party - Watch
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De - Watch viral video
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam
Will government scrap 18% GST on educational services? Popular online tutor Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
Will govt scrap 18% GST on educational services? Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment
The Conjuring 4 review: Patrick, Vera bid perfect to Ed & Lorraine Warren
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE