Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi takes oath as Deputy CM

After a major reshuffle, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, on Friday, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

After a major reshuffle, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Friday. In addition, the BJP-led government in Gujarat announced a new cabinet with 26 ministers, including Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, and Kanubhai Desai, among others.

Harsh Sanghavi has held the portfolio of Minister of State (MoS) for Home in the last cabinet and is a three-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, representing the Majura Assembly constituency. The move to bring in new faces to the cabinet comes just three years into the government’s formation, and two years ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections.