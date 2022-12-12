Search icon
Gujarat Cabinet 2022: Check full list of 16 ministers and their portfolios, CM Bhupendra Patel keeps home and revenue

Bhupendra Patel on Monday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, keeping home and revenue, among other key departments, with himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during a ceremony.

Hours after taking oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, Bhupendra Patel on Monday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, keeping home and revenue, among other key departments, with himself. 

Bhupendra Patel (60), along with a 16-member Council of Ministers, took oath in the afternoon and around 6.30 pm presided over the first meeting of the new Cabinet followed by allocation of portfolios to his team members. 

The CM kept portfolios of home, general administration, revenue, disaster management, urban development and urban housing, pilgrimage development, panchayat, science and technology, roads and building, Narmada, ports and information and broadcasting with himself, according to an official release.

Here is the full list of ministers in the Gujarat Cabinet and their portfolios: 

Bhupendra Patel - Chief Minister/ Urban Development, Urban Housing Development, Road & Building, Mining, Tourism, Port and Information Broadcasting

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai  (Cabinet Minister) - Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel  (Cabinet Minister) - Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, Law, Judiciary, Statutory and Parliamentary Affairs

Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai (Cabinet Minister) - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cattle Breeding, Fisheries, Village Housing and Village Development

Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput (Cabinet Minister) - Industry, Small, Micro and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation, Labor and Employment

Kunwarji Mohanbhai Bavlia  (Cabinet Minister) - Matters related to water resources and water supply, food, civil supplies and consumer protection

Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera  (Cabinet Minister) - Tourism, cultural activities, forest and environment, climate change

Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor  (Cabinet Minister) - Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya (Cabinet Minister) - Social justice and empowerment, women and child welfare

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi (State Minister - Independent Charge) - Youth and Cultural activities, Home and Transport

Jagdish Vishwakarma  (State Minister - Independent Charge) - Cooperation, Sweet Industry, Printing and Writing Materials, Protocol, (All Independent Charges), Small, Micro and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation (State Level)

Purshottambhai Solanki  (State Minister) - Fisheries and Animal Husbandry

Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai (State Minister) - Panchayat, Agriculture 

Mukeshbhai Patel (State Minister) - Forest and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources and Water Supply

Bhikhusinh Parmar (State Minister) - Food and Civil Supplies, Social Justice and Empowerment

Praful Pansheriya   (State Minister) - Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education

Kunwarjibhai Halpati (State Minister) - Tribal Development, Labor and Employment, Village Development

