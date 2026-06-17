Gujarat Bus Accident: 6 dead, over 20 injured as luxury bus crashes on Vadodara highway, video goes viral

Arvind Solanki, Sarpanch of Kotambi village, said the accident took place in the early hours of the day and claimed five lives on the spot.

At least six people lost their lives after a bus carrying around 45 passengers collided with a truck near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol Road in Gujarat early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Arvind Solanki, Sarpanch of Kotambi village, said the accident took place in the early hours of the day and claimed five lives on the spot.

"Early this morning, there was an accident between a bus and a truck. There were 45 people inside the bus. But five people died on the spot. A team of NDRF and police came here. There were ten ambulances... Such accidents happen a lot, but this was a very serious accident," Solanki told ANI.

The truck had been parked on the roadside as its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus hit it from behind, he said.

STORY | 6 killed, 20 injured as bus crashes into truck on highway in Vadodara



Six persons were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a private bus rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.



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"The impact of the collision was severe, and the front portion of the bus was completely crushed. Six persons died in the accident, while around 20 others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for treatment," Agrawal said.

He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations. Around ten ambulances were deployed to shift the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured are awaited. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)