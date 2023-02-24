Gujarat Budget 2023: No new taxes, Ahmedabad Metro Phase II to get Rs 18,000 crore, key highlights (Photo: Twitter/Kanu Desai)

Gujarat Budget 2023: The newly elected Gujarat government has presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24. State finance minister Kanu Desai, who presented the budget in the state Assembly in Gandhinagar, announced no new taxes.

The Budget 2023-24 proposes a slew of schemes and projects, some of which were part of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto before the 2022 elections.

Gujarat Budget 2023 highlights here:

The minister announced doubling the insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh

Two free gas cylinders per year to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme.

Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II to get Rs 18,000 crore

The state government will spend around Rs 5 lakh crore on the development of infrastructure facilities in the next five years, he said.

Five state highways will be developed as high-speed corridors at Rs 1,500 crore investment, Desai said.

The government aims to increase the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) beyond Rs 42 lakh crore, he said. No new taxes are being proposed in the budget, he said.

The government also plans to set up sports complexes in each district and taluka of the state, he said, adding that Rs 1,066 crore will be spent on providing houses to around one lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the next year.

Rs 215 crore announced for developing airports and airstrips, said FM Kanu Desai.

Farmers will get Rs 1,500 crore allocation for the purchase of micro irrigation equipment, he said.

