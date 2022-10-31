Gujarat bridge collapse: Why is Oreva under scanner? How a wall clock maker got contract to repair 143-year-old bridge?

Morbi bridge collapse - File Image

In the first major crackdown following the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, which has claimed over 130 lives so far, an FIR has been lodged on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge. The FIR led to the arrest of four persons, who were questioned in connection with the mishap.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The FIR, lodged by 'B' division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated that the bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a "private agency" for its maintenance.



Morbi Municipality’s chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala said the city-based Oreva Group was given the contract for the renovation and operation of the bridge.

Oreva Group, which is under scanner, specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes and it is not known how it managed to get the contract to maintain an over 100-year-old bridge. Founded by Odhavji Raghavji Patel, nearby five decades back, the firm manufactures wall clocks under the popular Ajanta and Orpat brands.

Oreva's businesses such as clock-making, harvesting water for farmers, power-saving compact fluorescent lamps and clay-thrown vitrified tiles span across 45 countries.

Oreva group has a turnover of nearly Rs 800 crore. The head of the Oreva group, Jaysukh Odhavji was honoured with the Nav Nakshatra Sanmaan Business award in 2020.

On Sunday, Zala made a shocking revelation, saying that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate.

Zala, addressing the local media, said: "For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public... seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance, and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company. The Nagar Palika has not issued a fitness certificate."

He even claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality till date. The company, on its own and without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge for the public, he alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also told the media that normally when bridges are constructed or renovated, before opening it for public, technical assessment is must, and load bearing capacity is tested and only after this is a usage certificate issued by the authority concerned and the bridges can only then be opened for the public.

While the company management was unreachable for comments, a group spokesperson soon after the accident had reportedly stated that the bridge collapsed as "too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other."

The Ahmedabad-based group through its flagship firm Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd is also present in business segments including lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items such as telephones, calculators and LED TVs among others.

Started as a manufacturer of wall clocks under Ajanta Transistor Clock Manufacturing Company, Morbi-based Oreva Group diversified into new verticals.

In its profile on its website, the Oreva group claims that it employs over 6,000 people but has no mention of its construction business.

Oreva, which is known in the industry for its cost advantage, sells its products through 55,000 channel partners spread across the country.

Oreva Group, operates one of the largest manufacturing plants in India at Samakhiyali, Kutch District, Gujarat, which is spread over 200 acres of land.

In the lighting segment, after scaling its CFLs, Oreva diversified into LED Lighting Products and is one of the largest manufacturers in India.

The company, a leading player in the wall clock segment, also entered into the digital clocks segment.