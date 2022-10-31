Search icon
Gujarat bridge collapse top updates: Death toll mounts to 134, rescue op underway; PM Modi to visit Morbi tomorrow

Gujarat bridge collapse: The death toll has risen to 134 while the rescue operation, conducted by multiple agencies, is still underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Morbi bridge collapse site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat, will be visiting Morbi tomorrow in the wake of the collapse of suspension bridge over Machchhu river that has claimed 134 lives so far. 

"I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy," the prime minister said as he got emotional. Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

Here are the top updates on the big story: 

The death toll has risen to 134 while the rescue operation, conducted by multiple agencies, is still underway. 

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through Sunday night.

