Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi and took stock of the situation. At the accident site, the Prime Minister was briefed about search and rescue operations, which are still underway. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The prime minister also met the injured at the Morbi Civil Hospital. He was seen asking the survivors about their health.