Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat bridge collapse: Oreva staff arrested over mishap; Gujarat govt shakes off responsibility of repair

The Gujarat government said that it had nothing to do with the repair and renovation of the Morbi suspension bridge, which collapsed on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Gujarat bridge collapse: Oreva staff arrested over mishap; Gujarat govt shakes off responsibility of repair
Over 140 people have died in the Gujarat bridge collapse (File photo)

The bridge collapse in Gujarat shook up the entire country, with the death toll crossing 140 people on Monday, as dozens still remain missing. Rescue operations were conducted for over 24 hours to pull out the people who were stuck in the river.

After a high-level probe was ordered into the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge on Sunday evening, several people connected to the renovation and redevelopment of the bridge were arrested on Monday, including people from the firm Oreva.

As per the authorities, nine people have been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. Among those who were arrested are managers of Oreva, ticket collectors, bridge repair contractors, and three security guards, who were responsible for controlling the crowds.

For the unversed, Oreva was the company that was given the contract for the renovation of the bridge. The company has been accused of violating several safety norms during the renovation of the bridge, which was reopened by the company just four days before the tragedy.

While Oreva came under fire for not overseeing the renovation of the Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat, the Bhartiya Janta Party-led state government refused to take any responsibility for the mishap, which claimed a total of 141 lives.

Former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel told reporters, “Renovation and opening of the bridge were done by Morbi admin. Gujarat govt didn't have any role in it, direct or indirect. The old bridge was small and made for private use, but was opened to the public for tourist movement."

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was conducted to probe the Gujarat bridge collapse mishap on Monday, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The matter of how and why the bridge collapsed is being probed by the state police, who have arrested nine people till now. The police told reporters on Monday, “Police is collecting scientific and technical pieces of evidence, stringent action will be taken against those found guilty be it the company or individual."

READ | Gujarat bridge collapse: Why is Oreva under scanner? How a wall clock maker got contract to repair 143-year-old bridge?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies
Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney
Central Vista Avenue to open for public soon, here is what it looks like: In Pics
Dusshera 2022: Arvind Trivedi, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.