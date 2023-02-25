Search icon
Gujarat: Bride dies of heart attack during wedding, family marries groom to younger sister

Gujarat: The groom married the bride's younger sister and the bride's body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Gujarat: Bride dies of heart attack during wedding, family marries groom to younger sister
Gujarat: In an unfortunate incident, a bride in Gujarat's Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding rituals. This incident took place in front of the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple, News18 reported.

The bride, Hetal, was in the process of marrying the groom, Vishal. During the wedding rituals, the bride reportedly felt dizzy and fainted. She was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors said she had died of a heart attack.

Even after the unfortunate incident, the wedding celebrations continued as the relatives proposed an alternative plan. As the family mourned the death of Hetal, they suggested to the bride’s younger sister to marry the groom. Amid all this, Hetal’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.

