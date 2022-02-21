Gujarat BJP’s cartoon on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts removed by Twitter after sparking controversy

The official social media handle of Gujarat BJP recently posted a cartoon regarding the developments in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, in which the court announced a death sentence for the convicts. The cartoon posted by the party has sparked a row on social media.

A massive controversy was triggered on social media after Gujarat BJP posted the cartoon on February 20, after which Twitter decided to remove the same. Recently, 38 convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case were given the death sentence, and 11 others were given life imprisonment.

Twitter removed the post after it received a lot of backlash from Twitter users. "The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The spokesperson further said that the tweet was posted in response to the judgment of the court in the Ahmedabad serial blast matter. The cartoon was posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but has been removed from all social media platforms.

As per PTI reports, the cartoon posted by Gujarat BJP showed men wearing skull caps hanging by a noose. The cartoon had a tricolor background and had Satyamev Jayate written on it. In the background, the image of a bomb blast and a cycle could be seen.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts hit the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat within a span of 70 minutes, which ended up killing 56 people and injuring over 200 more. The cartoon was posted in relation to the sentencing of the convicts in the case.

During an election rally in Hardoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the serial blasts in Ahmedabad and slammed the opposition parties, alleging that they were sympathetic towards the convicts of those who carried out the attacks.

Launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party and its election symbol cycle, PM Modi had also said that "in the initial blasts, the bombs were kept on cycles...I wonder why they [terrorists] opted cycles."