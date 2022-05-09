Gujarat: BJP, AAP workers clash in Surat, two FIRs filed for rioting, unlawful assembly

Picture: File Photo

BJP and AAP workers clashed in Sarthana locality of Surat in Gujarat, after which cross FIRs were filed for rioting and unlawful assembly on the complaints of both sides, police said on Monday. An FIR was lodged on Sunday against some 25 BJP workers for allegedly thrashing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisation secretary Ram Dhadhuk and six of his colleagues in Sarthana at around 10:30pm on Saturday, an official said.

Dhadhul claimed he and other party workers were returning from a programme when they were attacked with sticks and belts by a BJP mob on a road, adding that the group threatened to kill them if they indulged in campaigning again. The rioting was captured on CCTV. A second FIR was registered after BJP worker Dinesh Desai accused three AAP members, including Dhadhuk, and four others of abusing and threatening to kill them, the official said.

Both FIRs were lodged on Sunday evening under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), the Sarthana police station official said. The official added that no arrest has been made so far and probe was underway.

READ | Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ to trigger heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, among other states