Gujarat based male model allegedly raped by 4 in Mumbai, incident filmed by friend

In a shocking incident, a model hailing from Gujarat was brutally thrashed, harassed, looted, and raped on the terrace of an abandoned structure in the city. The man had come to Mumbai looking for a break in the film industry.

The 19-year-old man was living with his relatives in Thane when he befriended a man from social media. The man identified as Puneet Shukla decided to meet the victim, and then, later on, took him to meet a few more friends on Sunday.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Shukla and his friends took him to a terrace of an abandoned building where they were joined by two more men. The men allegedly thrashed him, pinned him down, and then raped him. They were beating him with a stick when he tried to resist.

Meanwhile, Shukla filmed the entire incident on camera. Before the men escaped, they threatened the victim that they will make teh clip of the sexual attack viral on social media, if he approached the police.

Mid-Day reported that the man somehow managed to fetch his phone and reached back to his relative’s place. He narrated the entire incident, and the family helped him file the FIR.

The police have arrested three out of four alleged culprits including Shukla, a 34-year-old Ravi Jaiswal, and a 23-year-old Arvind Prajapati.