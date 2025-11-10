Gujarat ISIS terror attack bust: What is 'bio-weapon' Ricin and how deadly is it

A doctor among three ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly toxin. They also surveyed crowded areas in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, officials said.

Identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, 35, from Hyderabad, the MBBS graduate from China was exploring ways to weaponise ricin extracted from castor seeds. According to the ATS, he had procured equipment, raw materials and begun initial chemical processing to create the poison.

Saiyed was arrested on November 7 near Adalaj in Gandhinagar with firearms, live cartridges and four litres of castor oil. Two others — Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem from Uttar Pradesh — were also arrested.

Officials said Saiyed, linked to ISIS-Khorasan member Abu Khadim, was radicalised and involved in recruiting and funding plans for a major terror attack. Investigations are underway to trace the chemical sources and possible experimental activity.

What is ricin?

Ricin is a highly toxic protein that occurs naturally in the seeds of the castor plant. Even very small amounts can cause severe illness or death if inhaled, ingested, or injected.

Exposure can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed in severe cases by dehydration, organ failure and death; inhalation can cause respiratory distress and failure. There is no specific antidote for ricin poisoning — medical care is supportive and focuses on treating symptoms and preventing complications.

Because of its extreme toxicity and the difficulty of safe handling, any attempt to extract, concentrate or weaponise ricin is illegal, dangerous and poses a serious public-health and security risk.