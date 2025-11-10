What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more
What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?
CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges
Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...
Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect
Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: DND Flyway maintenance work to cause traffic disruptions; check timings and lane restrictions
Gujarat ISIS terror attack bust: What is 'bio-weapon' Ricin and how deadly is it
Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Fitness Transformation: Trainer shares secrets of his disciplined workout routine
Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'
INDIA
A doctor among three ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly toxin. They also surveyed crowded areas in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, officials said.
A doctor among three ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly toxin. They also surveyed crowded areas in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, officials said.
Identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, 35, from Hyderabad, the MBBS graduate from China was exploring ways to weaponise ricin extracted from castor seeds. According to the ATS, he had procured equipment, raw materials and begun initial chemical processing to create the poison.
Saiyed was arrested on November 7 near Adalaj in Gandhinagar with firearms, live cartridges and four litres of castor oil. Two others — Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem from Uttar Pradesh — were also arrested.
Officials said Saiyed, linked to ISIS-Khorasan member Abu Khadim, was radicalised and involved in recruiting and funding plans for a major terror attack. Investigations are underway to trace the chemical sources and possible experimental activity.
Ricin is a highly toxic protein that occurs naturally in the seeds of the castor plant. Even very small amounts can cause severe illness or death if inhaled, ingested, or injected.
Exposure can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed in severe cases by dehydration, organ failure and death; inhalation can cause respiratory distress and failure. There is no specific antidote for ricin poisoning — medical care is supportive and focuses on treating symptoms and preventing complications.
Because of its extreme toxicity and the difficulty of safe handling, any attempt to extract, concentrate or weaponise ricin is illegal, dangerous and poses a serious public-health and security risk.