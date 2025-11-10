FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: DND Flyway maintenance work to cause traffic disruptions; check timings and lane restrictions

Gujarat ISIS terror attack bust: What is 'bio-weapon' Ricin and how deadly is it

Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Fitness Transformation: Trainer shares secrets of his disciplined workout routine

Faridabad police makes BIG statement after major terror bust near Delhi, says, 'Not RDX, but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

CM Yogi Adityanath makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory mandatory in all UP schools

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gujarat ISIS terror attack bust: What is 'bio-weapon' Ricin and how deadly is it

A doctor among three ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly toxin. They also surveyed crowded areas in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, officials said.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

Gujarat ISIS terror attack bust: What is 'bio-weapon' Ricin and how deadly is it
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A doctor among three ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly toxin. They also surveyed crowded areas in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, officials said.

Identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, 35, from Hyderabad, the MBBS graduate from China was exploring ways to weaponise ricin extracted from castor seeds. According to the ATS, he had procured equipment, raw materials and begun initial chemical processing to create the poison.

Saiyed was arrested on November 7 near Adalaj in Gandhinagar with firearms, live cartridges and four litres of castor oil. Two others — Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem from Uttar Pradesh — were also arrested.

Officials said Saiyed, linked to ISIS-Khorasan member Abu Khadim, was radicalised and involved in recruiting and funding plans for a major terror attack. Investigations are underway to trace the chemical sources and possible experimental activity.

What is ricin?

Ricin is a highly toxic protein that occurs naturally in the seeds of the castor plant. Even very small amounts can cause severe illness or death if inhaled, ingested, or injected. 

Exposure can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed in severe cases by dehydration, organ failure and death; inhalation can cause respiratory distress and failure. There is no specific antidote for ricin poisoning — medical care is supportive and focuses on treating symptoms and preventing complications. 

Because of its extreme toxicity and the difficulty of safe handling, any attempt to extract, concentrate or weaponise ricin is illegal, dangerous and poses a serious public-health and security risk.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously
Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more
Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin
What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?
What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?
CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges
CM Yogi Adityanath makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory mandatory in all UP schools
Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...
Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade de
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE