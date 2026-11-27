ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said on Friday that the accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam, an Assam resident, was preparing to carry out a lone-wolf attack on a Vadodara air force station.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has foiled a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror plot in the state, arresting a 22-year-old operative from Vadodara in a major breakthrough.

ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said on Friday that the accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam, an Assam resident, was preparing to carry out a lone-wolf attack on a Vadodara air force station.

The officer added that he had done a recce of the station and taken photographs on his phone.

What exactly happened?

A Pakistan-based handler was guiding him, and he intended to flee to Pakistan once the attack was done.

Joshi said an AK-47, 23 live cartridges and cash were recovered from his possession.

According to investigators, he had been actively communicating with Jaish handlers for the last year.

For the past six months, central intelligence agencies and the Gujarat ATS had placed him under continuous technical and physical surveillance.

Suspect took trains buses to Gujarat

On November 23, the operation reached its final phase after agencies received precise inputs that he was travelling to Gujarat to execute the plan.

To dodge security agencies and conceal his route, he avoided direct travel and took a long, roundabout journey from Assam to Gujarat using several trains and buses.

Officials said he had visited the state before as well. He had recently travelled to Vadodara to survey the area and gather information on sensitive sites across Gujarat.

A forensic examination of his phone has also revealed Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked extremist material, which confirms both his radicalisation and his operational ties to the banned group.

Security agencies are now conducting detailed interrogation to identify his cross-border handlers, track the supply chain of the Pakistan-linked AK-47, and ascertain whether any local sleeper cells or logistical supporters were aiding him in Gujarat.