Gujarat: At least six killed in blast at AIMS Industrial Private Limited in Vadodra

Several people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital


Representational image

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 03:04 PM IST

At least five people died in an explosion at AIMS Industrial Private Limited, a medical and industrial gas manufacturing company in Vadodara on Saturday.

According to reports in PTI, several people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, the police said. 

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

More details are awaited.