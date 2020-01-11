Gujarat: At least six killed in blast at AIMS Industrial Private Limited in Vadodra
Several people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Arijit Saha
Source
DNA webdesk
At least five people died in an explosion at AIMS Industrial Private Limited, a medical and industrial gas manufacturing company in Vadodara on Saturday.
According to reports in PTI, several people have been injured and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, the police said.
An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
More details are awaited.