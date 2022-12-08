Gujarat results vote share list: BJP gets over 53 percent, AAP dips into Congress base

Gujarat results news: The BJP is ruling the roost and is headed towards yet another landslide win.(Representational)

As was expected, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dipped into the Congress party's vote share, giving an advantage to the BJP which has bagged over half the votes counted till 12 noon, according to the Election Commission data.

The BJP bagged 53.33 percent of all votes counted till the time. The Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, could win only 26.9 percent of the votes whereas the Aam Aadmi Party got 12 percent.

AAP is leading in just 6 seats as of now but the party has likely dented Congress's prospects as it is leading in just 18 seats.

The BJP is ruling the roost and is headed towards yet another landslide win. The party is ahead in 150 seats.

The final vote share figures are likely to change but the trend will remain the same. The BJP is expected to get over 50 percent votes.

Samajwadi Party is leading in one seat and Independents in 3.

BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela told the media that the people of Gujarat have rejected the Congress and AAP. He said the people have yet again chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Lalit Vosoya, called the AAP BJP's B-team. The Congress candidate said the party's presence helped the BJP cross the 150 seat-mark.

Though AAP made its mark, most of its local stalwarts have either lost or are trailing.

Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Alpesh Thakor were trailing, IANS reported.