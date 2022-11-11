Gujarat Assembly Elections: Rift in BJP as sitting MLA Kesarisinh Solanki joins AAP

Kesarisinh Solanki

A rift over ticket distribution emerged in the Gujarat BJP after it announced its first list of candidates as the party's sitting MLA joined rival Aam Aadmi Party.

Kesarisinh Solanki, the sitting BJP MLA representing the Matar Assembly seat in Gujarat's Kheda district, joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as the ruling party snubbed him for the ticket from his seat. Solanki had won the elections from the seat twice.

Gujarat AAP President Gopal Italia informed the masses about the development just weeks before the state goes to polls.

"Kesarisinh Solanki ji, a popular, hardworking, fearless MLA of Matar Vidhan Sabha, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party today after getting inspired by the honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal. I heartily welcome Shri Kesari Sinh ji to the Aam Aadmi Party. Together we will form an honest government in Gujarat," Italia said in a tweet late Thursday night.

The development comes after the ruling party released the first list of candidates for the December elections. The party named Kalpesh Parmar as the replacement for Solanki who won the seat twice -- in 2014 and 2017.

AAP has fielded Mahipatsinh Chauhan as its candidate for the seat, PTI reported.

BJP has denied tickets to 38 sitting MLAs, including five ministers. It is expected that more MLAs may join opposition parties against the decision.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, CM Bhupendra Patel, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja and Hardik Patel found places on the first list.

AAP has emerged as the major challenger to the BJP that hasn't lost an election in Gujarat in over 25 years. The party is attempting to push Congress into political oblivion by taking over as the main opposition party in the state.

AAP had adopted a similar strategy in Punjab. It replaced the BJP-SAD combine as the principal opposition in 2017. However, this year, it stormed into power with a thumping majority.

Kejriwal plans to make AAP a national party and has been trying to increase its footprints in north Indian states.