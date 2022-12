Gujarat Elections Phase 2: Voting timings, key candidates, constituencies and other details

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 today | Photo: PTI

The Gujarat Assembly election's second and final phase will be conducted Today (December 5). The second round of voting will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM. A total of 1,621 candidates are battling this time across 182 constituency seats in the state. In Phase 2, a total of 833 candidates are set to contest across the remaining 93 seats. Of the 833 candidates, 69 are women and 285 are independent.

Polling in the first phase was conducted on Thursday and above 60 per cent of turnout was recorded.

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2: Key candidates

Bechraji (Mahesana) – Sukhaji Thakor vs Bhopaji Thakor vs Sagar Rabari

Deodar (Banaskantha) – Keshaji Chauhan vs Shuvaji Bhuriya vs Bhemabhai Choudhary

Viramgam (Ahmedabad) – Hardik Patel vs Lakhabhai Bharwad vs Kuvarji Thakor

Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar) – Alpesh Thakor vs Dr Himanshu Patel vs Dolat Patel

Vadgam (SC) (Banaskantha) – Manibhai Vaghela vs Jignesh Mevani vs Dalpat Bhatiya

Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad) – Bhupendra Patel vs Amee Yagnik vs Vijay Patel

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2: List of constituencies and BJP, Congress, AAP candidates