Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya leads by 19,220 votes

As per early counting trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Gujarat and is ahead in 123 seats.

With counting underway, early trends show Morbi hero and ex-MLA Kantilal Amrutiya in lead as he attempts a political comeback. As per the latest updates by the Election Commission, Kantilal Shivlal Amrutiya now has a massive lead with 42548 votes. Congress’ Jayantilal Patel is in second with 23328 votes and AAP’s Pankaj Kantilal Rasariya is in third with 8147 votes.

Amrutiya is a 5-time MLA from Morbi. He won the seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2012 but was not fielded by the BJP in 2017. Amrutiya was one of the people who dived into the Machchhu river to rescue survivors after the Morbi bridge collapse which claimed over 130 lives. His photos inside the water went viral and he was later hailed as Morbi 'hero'. BJP decided to give him the ticket for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

As per early counting trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Gujarat and is now heading for a record-breaking election win. BJP is ahead in 151 seats while Congress is leading in 19 seats and AAP in 7 seats.

The counting for votes began at 8:00 am on Thursday (December 8). The voting for Gujarat Assembly Elections was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Follow latest updates from Gujarat polls counting here: Gujarat Election Results LIVE Updates 2022: BJP heads for landslide victory, AAP struggles for double-digit tally