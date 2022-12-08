Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Rivaba Jadeja, how star candidates are performing

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the mark to claim a majority is 92.

Initial trends for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 are out and it appears that the exit polls were right as BJP is moving towards a landslide victory. The ruling party is leading in 148 seats, while Congress in second spot is leading on 24 seats. If the trends turn into results then BJP will retain power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term. Gujarat being a stronghold for BJP plays a vital role for the party's mission 2024. This time it was a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. They brought in their star candidates during the Assembly polls and went all guns blazing during the campaign phase. Here’s how star candidates are performing in Gujarat Assembly elections:

Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant of BJP is leading from Ghatlodia

Rivaba Jadeja of BJP is leading from Jamnagar North

Isudan Ghadvi, CM candidate of AAP, is trailing from Khambalia

Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal of BJP is leading from Morbi

Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi of BJP is leading from Majura

Gopal Italia of AAP is trailing from Katargam

Indranil Rajguru of Congress is trailing from Rajkot East

Hardik Patel of BJP is leading from Viramgam

Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad of BJP is leading from Talala

Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal of Congress is trailing from Amreli

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 were conducted in two phases. The state has 182 Assembly seats and the mark to claim a majority is 92.