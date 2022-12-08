Search icon
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Rivaba Jadeja, how star candidates are performing

If the trends turn into results then BJP will retain power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Rivaba Jadeja, how star candidates are performing
Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the mark to claim a majority is 92.

Initial trends for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 are out and it appears that the exit polls were right as BJP is moving towards a landslide victory. The ruling party is leading in 148 seats, while Congress in second spot is leading on 24 seats. If the trends turn into results then BJP will retain power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term. Gujarat being a stronghold for BJP plays a vital role for the party's mission 2024. This time it was a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. They brought in their star candidates during the Assembly polls and went all guns blazing during the campaign phase. Here’s how star candidates are performing in Gujarat Assembly elections: 

  • Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant of BJP is leading from Ghatlodia
  • Rivaba Jadeja of BJP is leading from Jamnagar North
  • Isudan Ghadvi, CM candidate of AAP, is trailing from Khambalia
  • Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal of BJP is leading from Morbi
  • Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi of BJP is leading from Majura
  • Gopal Italia of AAP is trailing from Katargam
  • Indranil Rajguru of Congress is trailing from Rajkot East
  • Hardik Patel of BJP is leading from Viramgam
  • Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad of BJP is leading from Talala
  • Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal of Congress is trailing from Amreli

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 were conducted in two phases. The state has 182 Assembly seats and the mark to claim a majority is 92.

