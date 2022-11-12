Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress promises free electricity, gas cylinder for Rs 500 in its manifesto, check key points

Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The party has promised 300 units of free electricity, a monthly grant of Rs 3,000 to each unemployed youth and domestic gas cylinders for Rs 500 and other sops
Releasing the manifesto in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government`s document in the very first cabinet if the party gets elected in the state assembly election. "This manifesto will become the government`s document in the first cabinet if our government is formed," Gehlot said. Check out the key points from the Congress's manifesto below.
READ | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 37.19 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm