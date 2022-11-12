Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress promises free electricity, gas cylinder for Rs 500 in its manifesto, check key points

Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress promises free electricity, gas cylinder for Rs 500 in its manisfesto, check key points (Photo: IANS)

Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The party has promised 300 units of free electricity, a monthly grant of Rs 3,000 to each unemployed youth and domestic gas cylinders for Rs 500 and other sops

Releasing the manifesto in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government`s document in the very first cabinet if the party gets elected in the state assembly election. "This manifesto will become the government`s document in the first cabinet if our government is formed," Gehlot said. Check out the key points from the Congress's manifesto below.

Implementing the Old Pension Scheme

300 units of free electricity

Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance

Gas cylinder for Rs 500

Free treatment up to 10 lakhs

Farm loan waiver up to 3 lakh

10 lakh government jobs

Rs 4 lakh of COVID compensation

Free education for girls from KG to PG

50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

Monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to every single woman, widow and elderly woman

3,000 Government English schools

Indira Rasoi Yojana: Food in Rs.8

Free transplant of kidney, liver and heart

