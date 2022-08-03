Search icon
Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Big blow to Congress, 2 party leaders to join BJP ahead of polls

In a major blow to Congress in Gujarat, two party leaders from Gujarat are set to join the ruling BJP ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Just as the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 remain around the corner, Congress has received a major blow as two of its noted party leaders decided to bid adieu and join the ruling BJP in the state ahead of the upcoming polls.

Sidelined, dissatisfied and unhappy with the state leadership, two senior Congress leaders have announced that they are quitting the party and will be joining the BJP next month as they are impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work.

Naresh Rawal, former minister of state for home and three-term Congress MLA from Vijapur assembly seat of Mehsana district has stated, "I have many grievances with the party, but this is not the right time to talk about all these issue, but have decided to say ‘Jai Hind’ to the party. I will soon be joining the BJP and whatever the party leadership give the work, will do."

Speaking to IANS, another Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Raju Parmar said, "I have been associated with the Congress for the last 35 years, I don’t have any complaint against the party, but unfortunately, party leadership has started giving importance to newcomers, I have never demanded any posts or favours from the party, unfortunately party is not giving an opportunity to repay the party debt. Many more senior leaders are going to quit soon."

"Both are senior leaders, party gave them a lot of opportunities. Naresh Rawal was made minister of state for home, leader of opposition for a short period. Nominated as assembly candidate for five terms, he got elected thrice. Raju Parmar was sent thrice to Rajya Sabha, he was made chairman of Scheduled Caste Commission, but now if they have any grievances that should have been discussed within party, their quitting will have impact on the party’s image and building anti-party perception," feels Arjun Modhvadia, senior congress leader.

