Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face

Isudan Gadhvi/Twitter

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced national joint general secretary and former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Minister face for Gujarat. Kejriwal held a press conference in Ahmedabad to announce the name and said that more than 73 percent of people had voted for Gadhvi, a former TV journalist who joined AAP in 2021. The former journalist belongs to a farmers’ family in Saurashtra, Gujarat.

After the announcement, Gadhvi took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Have faith in me, I want to say heartfelt thanks to the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal ji and especially the people of Gujarat for giving such a big responsibility to a common man like me. I promise that by becoming a servant of the people, I will always work for the public interest." (translated from Hindi)

Earlier, party sources had said that apart from Gadhvi, AAP's state unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Soratihya were also in the race to become Gujarat's CM face for the upcoming elections.

There are a total of 182 seats in Gujarat, out of which AAP is set to win around 90 to 95 seats, according to the party, which has expressed its confidence in winning in the state over the last few months.

For the unversed, the voting for Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases - December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.