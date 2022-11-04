Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudan Gadhvi as Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Minister face for Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
Isudan Gadhvi/Twitter

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced national joint general secretary and former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Minister face for Gujarat. Kejriwal held a press conference in Ahmedabad to announce the name and said that more than 73 percent of people had voted for Gadhvi, a former TV journalist who joined AAP in 2021. The former journalist belongs to a farmers’ family in Saurashtra, Gujarat.

After the announcement, Gadhvi took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Have faith in me, I want to say heartfelt thanks to the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal ji and especially the people of Gujarat for giving such a big responsibility to a common man like me. I promise that by becoming a servant of the people, I will always work for the public interest." (translated from Hindi)

READ | Bihar: CRPF jawan tries to shoot himself with his service weapon in Gaya, rushed to hospital

Earlier, party sources had said that apart from Gadhvi, AAP's state unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Soratihya were also in the race to become Gujarat's CM face for the upcoming elections.

READ | DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University set to release list of vacant seats for Round 3 today at du.ac.in

There are a total of 182 seats in Gujarat, out of which AAP is set to win around 90 to 95 seats, according to the party, which has expressed its confidence in winning in the state over the last few months.

For the unversed, the voting for Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases - December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.