India

Gujarat assembly election: Sam Pitroda to meet people, seek inputs for Congress party's manifesto

Technocrat Sam Pitroda, who has been associated with the Gandhi Family for many years, began a five-day tour of Gujarat to seek inputs and feedback for the Congress party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 01:36 PM IST

Technocrat Sam Pitroda, who has been associated with the Gandhi Family for many years, began a five-day tour of Gujarat to seek inputs and feedback for the Congress party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Pitroda will be traveling to Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar for meeting people seeking their views for the manifesto.

"I will be meeting people from various sections of the society and understand what they want, which will be included in the Congress manifesto," Pitroda said.

He identified education, health, SMEs, employment, environment, and housing as some of the important areas which the manifesto will talk about. He also said that inclusiveness is another area that will be a part of the manifesto. 

In response to a question about the Patidar community's demand for reservation, he said, "Reservation is important for the underprivileged, for people who have been wronged in the past. However, this doesn't mean that one cannot come up without reservation."

Asked if his role would be limited to preparing the manifesto, Pitroda said that he has been playing an active role directly and indirectly.

"However, I don't hold a political position neither do I want one. But I am available for anything I can contribute to," he said.

Even as the Gujarat Congress has promised debt waiver to farmers, Pitroda declined to comment when asked if he was in favour of such a move, saying "I  am not qualified to answer that."

