Gujarat Election Results 2022: Check constituency-wise full list of winning candidates here

The ruling BJP is aiming for a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat,where counting of votes is being taken up today for the Assembly polls held on December 1 and 5. The exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP and if the surveys hold true, the results will not only give the BJP a record term in Narendra Modi’s home state, but also firm up his bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.

Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, AAP hopes that its welfare politics will be accepted by the people in Gujarat. If the exit poll predictions that the AAP may end up bagging anywhere between 2-10 seats hold true, it will boost Arvind Kejriwal’s national ambitions.

The Congress, in the meanwhile, hopes to capitalise on the anti-incumbency factor in its revival bid ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Reeling under the issues of infighting within its state units and unending poll debacles, a victory will come as a much-needed boost and a defeat will further demolish its prospects and endanger its position as the main opposition party.

Check constituency-wise list of winning candidates here: