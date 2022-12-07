Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Former Dy CM Nitin Patel's home turf set for three-way contest

Nitin Patel/File Photo

The city of Mehsana in Gujarat is one of the seven Vidhan Sabha seats in the Mehsana district. It is set to experience a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.

Mehsana Assembly Candidate List

BJP: Mukesh Patel

AAP: PK Patel

Congress: Bhagat Patel

Interestingly, the Mehsana Assembly constituency’s polls are one the highlights because of various reasons. One of the main reasons is the absence of Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is considered an influential personality in the Mehsana district.

AAP could also turn out to be a deciding factor as it is contesting elections in Gujarat for the first time.

Mehsana district is considered to be the centre of socio-economic and political activity in North Gujarat. It is also famous as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s village Badnagar is part of the Mehsana district.

After the 2017 Patidar agitation, BJP suffered some great losses as Patidars, Thakors, Chaudhary, and Patels play a huge role in deciding the victory or defeat in the Mehsana district.

BJP had won the Mehsana assembly seat in 1990 and has remained in possession of the seat, for the most part. Nitin Patel won the seat in the 2012 and 2017’s assembly elections. He was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Following his absence, experts also believe that BJP may be harmed in Mehsana. Patel, in 2017 had beaten Congress’ Jivabhai Patel.

In this election, BJP has given the ticket to Mukesh Patel in Nitin Patel's place. On the other hand, Congress has named PK Patel as its candidate and the Aam Aadmi Party has placed its bets on the Patidar face.

In the Mehsana assembly, close to 23 percent are Patidar voters, 16 percent Thakor, 6 percent Muslim, 11 percent Dalit, 14 percent in other backward classes (OBC), 4 percent Kshatriya and 12.9 percent in other caste people are likely to exercise their rights.

The Gujarat Assembly election's second and final phase was conducted on December 5. The second round of voting started at 8 am and ended at 5 pm.

A total of 1,621 candidates are battling this time across 182 constituency seats in the state. A voter turnout of 65.22 percent was recorded in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 93 seats, as per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday. In 2017, these constituencies registered a 69.99 percent turnout.

The voting on Monday covered the 93 seats spread across 14 districts of north and central regions of Gujarat. The first phase of elections held on December 1 covered 89 Assembly seats and recorded 63.31 percent polling.